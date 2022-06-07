2022-2027 Global and Regional Restriction Endonucleases Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Restriction Endonucleases market was valued at 20.43 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.01% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Restriction Endonuclease is an enzyme that cuts DNA at or near specific recognition nucleotide sequences known as restriction sites. They are the enzymes that are found in the bacteria and are harvested from them for their use in research and commercial aspects. Restriction enzymes are commonly classified into four types, which differ in their structure and whether they cut their DNA substrate at their recognition site, or if the recognition and cleavage sites are separate from one another.Till date more than 10,000 bacteria are screened for the presence of restriction enzymes and currently there are more than 2,500 restriction enzymes have been discovered along with over 250 distinct specificities in sequences. These enzymes are used in conventional cloning, deciphering epigenetic modifications, construction of DNA libraries and in vivo gene editing. The end users mainly are Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies. The Restriction Endonuclease industry is relatively concentrated, and the players mainly come from North America and Western Europe. In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are New England?Biolabs, Thermo?Fisher?Scientific, Takara Bio, Illumina, Agilent Technologies, Roche, GE Healthcare, Promega Corporation, Qiagen, Jena Biosciences and etc.

By Market Verdors:

New England?Biolabs

Thermo?Fisher?Scientific

Takara Bio

Illumina

Agilent Technologies

Roche

GE Healthcare

Promega Corporation

Qiagen

Jena Biosciences

By Types:

Type I

Type II

Type III

Type IV

By Applications:

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Biopharmaceutical

