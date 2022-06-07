Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide market was valued at 1688.08 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.66% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Lithium nickel cobalt manganese Oxide short form: NMC (NCM, CMN, CNM, MNC, MCN similar with different metal combinations) is kind of anode materials, which is mainly used to manufacture energy cells or power cells. This materials combines the lithium cobalt oxide is known for its high specific energy but poor stability; lithium manganese oxide has the benefit of forming a spinel structure to achieve low internal resistance but offers a low specific energy. Lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide combining the metals enhances each other strengths.Lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide is a major cathode material of lithium battery, and it accounts for about 45% market share of cathode material of lithium battery in the world. It combines advantage of lithium manganese oxide, lithium nickel oxide, lithium cobalt oxide, such as security, high power capacity, stability, etc. Global demand of lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide will increase to 75610 MT in 2015 from 21031 MT in 2010. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries, global demand of lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide demand will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 29.53% in the coming five years. In addition, similar with that of globe, the demand of lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide in China will increase from 5303 MT in 2010 to 27997 MT in 2015, accompanied with an average demand growth of 40.19% in the coming five years. China, Japan and Korea, accounting for 87.5% production share in 2014, are three main producing countries which dominant not only lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide, but also cathode material, even lithium battery. Umicore, NICHIA CORPORATION, L&F, Shanshan Advanced Materials are the main lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide manufacturers in the world. Lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide produced battery materials for small mobile devices at first. With the Promoting the development and using of new energy by countries, battery materias for EV of Large-scale LIB grows quickly in recent years, and will be the main development tendency. Compared with foreign giants, lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide produced by Chinese manufacturers still has a certain gap. Chinese lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide manufacturers are dedicated to improving their technology and narrowing down the performance gap with foreign giants. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

Umicore

NICHIA CORPORATION

Tanaka Chemical

L&F

3M

TODA KOGYO CORP

BASF

AGC SEIMI CHEMICA

Shanshan Advanced Materials

Jinhe New materials

CEC

Xiamen Tungsten

Tianli

Easpring Material Technology

Kelong NewEnergy

Tianjiao Technology

Changyuan Lico

STL

By Types:

NMC111

NMC532

NMC442

By Applications:

Notebook

Tablet PC

Portable power

Electric tool

Electric bicycle

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 NMC111

1.4.3 NMC532

1.4.4 NMC442

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Notebook

1.5.3 Tablet PC

1.5.4 Portable power

1.5.5 Electric tool

1.5.6 Electric bicycle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Market

1.8.1 Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global

