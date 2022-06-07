Global Magnesium Oxide Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Magnesium Oxide market was valued at 438.08 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.56% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Magnesium oxide, also called magnesia with chemical formula MgO, is a white solid mineral that occurs naturally as periclase and is a source of magnesium. MgO is used as an insulator in industrial cables, as a basic refractory material for crucibles and as a principal fireproofing ingredient in construction materials. Magnesium oxide is also utilized in the agricultural, chemical, food, pharmaceutical, environmental and industrial applications.Magnesium oxide consumption is linked to a handful of generally steady end markets. As a key refractory mineral, its usage is correlated to steel and cement manufacturing, while as an ingredient in markets ranging from flame retardants and water treatment to human medicine and animal feed, small but stable annual demand volumes keep the industry ticking over. Based on the regions, the consumption is mainly concentrated in Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America etc. China was the major consumption region with the market share of 47.37% in 2017, which attributed to the rapid economic growth in China. Europe was the second consumer in the magnesium oxide industry, which accounted for around 23.26% market share in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

RHI-Magnesita

Magnezit Group

SMZ Jelsava

Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties

Kumas Magnesite Works

Nedmag Industries

Grecian Magnesite

Navarras SA

Primier Magnesia

Baymag

Industrias Penoles

Ube Material Industries

ICL Industrial

Imerys

Haicheng Houying Group

Haicheng Magnesite Refractory

Haicheng Huayu Group

Jiachen Group

Liaoning Jinding Magnesite

Liaoning Wang Cheng Magnesium Group

Qinghua Refractory Group

Dashiqiao Huamei Group

By Types:

Dead-Burned Magnesium Oxide (DBM)

Fused Magnesium Oxide (FM)

Caustic Calcined Magnesium Oxide (CCM)

Synthetic Magnesium Oxide

By Applications:

Refractories Industry

Agriculture Industry

Chemical Industry

Construction Industry

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Magnesium Oxide Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Dead-Burned Magnesium Oxide (DBM)

1.4.3 Fused Magnesium Oxide (FM)

1.4.4 Caustic Calcined Magnesium Oxide (CCM)

1.4.5 Synthetic Magnesium Oxide

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Refractories Industry

1.5.3 Agriculture Industry

1.5.4 Chemical Industry

1.5.5 Construction Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Magnesium Oxide Market

1.8.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Magnesium Oxide Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Magnesium Oxide Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Magnesium Oxide Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Gl

