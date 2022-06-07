2022-2027 Global and Regional Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market was valued at 421.22 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner has a hydraulic body which, using a hydraulic fluid, exerts a strong tension load on the bolt through the brace screwed on that bolt. The body also rests on the skirt in order to apply the reaction force on the assembly to be tightened.Hydraulic bolt tensioning is the fast, simple, safe, and accurate method of tightening bolts and studs. Bolt tensioning involves multiple bolts in a flanged joint being tightened simultaneously. The bolt tensioners are linked together by hydraulic hoses, ensuring that each bolt is tightened with exactly the same force. This results in a uniform load on the gasket in the flanged joint. First, for industry structure analysis, the Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner industry is concentrate. Atlas Copco, Actuant, SPX FLOW Bolting Systems, Boltight and SKF are the top five producers based on revenue. And they account for about 51% of the revenue market. The total revenue was about 408.6 M USD in 2016, which is forecasted to reach 428.0 M USD in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

Atlas Copco

Actuant

SPX FLOW Bolting Systems

Boltight

SKF

ITH Bolting Technology

FPT – Fluid Power Technology

Siempelkamp Tensioning Systems

Beck Crespel

Riverhawk

Hi-Force

Primo

Hire Torque

BRAND TS

Wren Hydraulic Equipment

Hydraulics Technology Inc (HTI)

TorcUP

Powermaster Engineers

By Types:

Topside Bolt Tensioners

Sub Sea Bolt Tensioners

Wind Power Bolt Tensioners

By Applications:

Oil and Gas

Wind & Power Generation

Industrial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

