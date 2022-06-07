2022-2027 Global and Regional Platinum based Cancer Drug Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Platinum based Cancer Drug market was valued at 136.18 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.72% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Platinum-based antineoplastic drugs (informally called platins) are chemotherapeutic agents used to treat cancer. They are coordination complexes of platinum. These drugs are used to treat almost half of people receiving chemotherapy for cancer. In this form of chemotherapy, popular drugs include cisplatin, oxaliplatin, and carboplatin, but several have been proposed or are under development.The classification of platinum based cancer drug includes cisplatin, oxaliplatin, carboplatin and other types. The proportion of oxaliplatin in 2017 is about 71%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a sales market share nearly 53% in 2017. Following Asia-Pacific, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 17%.

By Market Verdors:

Sanofi

Hengrui Medicine

ASK Pharma

Yi Bai Pharmaceutical

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Teva

Pfizer

Dr Reddys Laboratories

Mylan

Sun Pharma

Novartis

Debiopharm

Accord Healthcare

SK Chemicals

By Types:

Cisplatin

Oxaliplatin

Carboplatin

By Applications:

Colorectal?Cancer

Ovarian?Cancer

Lung?Cancer

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Platinum based Cancer Drug Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Platinum based Cancer Drug Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Platinum based Cancer Drug Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Platinum based Cancer Drug Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Platinum based Cancer Drug Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Platinum based Cancer Drug Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Platinum based Cancer Drug (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Platinum based Cancer Drug Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Platinum based Cancer Drug Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Platinum based Cancer Drug (Volum

