2022-2027 Global and Regional Drinkable Peanut Powder Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Drinkable Peanut Powder market was valued at 449.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.8% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Drinkable peanut powder is a product that is prepared by crushing roasted peanuts, in order to remove natural oils. The remaining particles are then grounded into fine powder that contains 85% less fat and 50% fewer calories in comparison to regular peanut butter. Consumers prefer plant-based proteins over animal-based proteins. Demand for healthy beverages is significantly high, especially for drinkable peanut powder products. This is attributed to high protein content and health benefits that drinkable peanut powder products offer. Thus, food manufacturers are developing peanut powder-based beverages that are rich in protein and low in fat content with fewer calories. Governments of various countries support production of organic, natural, and non-GMO foods and beverages. The inclination of consumers towards nutritious and functional foods and beverages has created a positive platform for drinkable peanut powder, due to its plant-based natural protein content.Factors such as increasing demand for beverages, nutritious products, and plant-based proteins coupled with increasing health consciousness and awareness among consumers, and increasing production and consumption of peanuts and peanuts-based products are expected to drive growth of the global drinkable peanut powder market. Additionally, increasing penetration of retail and online by major retailers and are expected to fuel the overall growth of the global drinkable peanut powder market.

By Market Verdors:

The J.M. Smucker

Golden Peanut And Tree Nuts

Santa Cruz

Bell Research

Peanut Butter

The Tru-Nut

Sukrin

Protein Plus

BetterBody Foods

Nutrinity Foundation

By Types:

Soluble (Powder)

Insoluble (Particle)

By Applications:

Super Market & Hypermarket

Departmental Stores

Online Retailing

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

