Global Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Digital Impression Standalone Scanners market was valued at 163.17 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 13.34% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Digital Impression Standalone Scanners use technology utilized to develop a three-dimensional (3D) image pertaining to teeth and intraoral tissue is known as digital impression. Digital impression standalone scanners are utilized during intraoral scanning for numerous dental applications such as bridges, dentures, inlays, orthodontic treatments, and onlays. Benefits related to digital impression technology as compared with traditional method of impression are reliable for the rapid market growth. Digital impression standalone scanners eradicate the painful and tedious procedure of elastomeric impression utilized in dental applications.The digital impression standalone scanners consumption volume was 4803 units in 2015 and is expected to reach 5462 units in 2016 and 10456 units in 2021, growing at an annual average growth rate of 13.85% from 2016 to 2021. North America`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (45.64%) in 2015, followed by the EU. At present, the manufactures of digital impression standalone scanners are concentrated in North America and. North America is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 56.23% in 2015. The following area is EU. The global leading players in this market are Align Technology, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Carestream Health, 3Shape, 3M ESPE and Planmeca. The digital impression standalone scanners are mainly used by Dental Clinics and Hospitals. The main application of digital impression standalone scanners is Dental Clinics. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective, and comfortable dental treatments, the growing adoption of evidence-based dentistry, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

By Market Verdors:

Align Technology

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Carestream Health

3Shape

3M ESPE

Planmeca

By Types:

Confocal Microscopic Imaging Scanners

Optical Wand Scanner

By Applications:

Dental Clinic

Hospital

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Confocal Microscopic Imaging Scanners

1.4.3 Optical Wand Scanner

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Dental Clinic

1.5.3 Hospital

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market

1.8.1 Global Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Digital Impression Standalone Scan

