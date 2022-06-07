2022-2027 Global and Regional Waste Incinerators Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Waste Incinerators market was valued at 152.78 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.02% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Incinerator is the machinery used for generation of energy from combustion of waste. During incineration process, several harmful waste materials that are treated are converted into gases, heat energy, and particles. These are later used for generation of electricity.Incineration is a waste treatment process that involves the combustion of organic substances contained in waste materials. Incineration and other high-temperature waste treatment systems are described as “thermal treatment”. Incineration of waste materials converts the waste into ash, flue gas and heat. The industry`s leading manufacturers are SANTES, ATI Environnement and Matthews, with revenues of 10.54%, 7.49% and 5.37% respectively in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Durag Group

AGC Ceramics Co.,Ltd.

Matthews

Tecam Group

Atlas Incinerators

Addfield

HAAT

International Waste Industries

ATI Environnement

Ketek Group

Elastec

S.B Environmental Co, Ltd.

Inciner8 Limited

SANTES

Igniss Energy

By Types:

Rotary Kiln

Fluidized Bed

Static Hearth

By Applications:

Industrial

Municipal

Medical

