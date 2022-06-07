2022-2027 Global and Regional Water Analysis Instrumentation Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Water Analysis Instrumentation market was valued at 260.69 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.68% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Water Analysis Instrumentation market. Water Analysis Instrumentation used to measure one or more parameters including: electrical conductivity (EC), dissolved oxygen (DO), water temperature, turbidity, total dissolved solids (TDS), Redox, specific ions and pH.North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Water Analysis Instrumentation market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Water Analysis Instrumentation in 2017. In the industry, HACH profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Xylem and ABB ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 11.61%, 9.20% and 7.37% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy. Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Water Analysis Instrumentation, including Portable Water Analysis Instrumentation and Benchtop Water Analysis Instrumentation. And Portable Water Analysis Instrumentation is the main type for Water Analysis Instrumentation, and the Portable Water Analysis Instrumentation reached a sales volume of approximately 672.89 K Unit in 2017, with 59.30% of global sales volume.

By Market Verdors:

HACH

Xylem

ABB

Emerson

Thermo Scientific

Honeywell

SUEZ (GE)

Endress+Hauser

Yokogawa

Horiba

Metrohm

SWAN

Focused Photonics

Omega

Lovibond

Myron L Company

LaMatte

Lianhua Technology

Shanghai REX Instrument

Analytical Technology

By Types:

Portable Water Analysis Instrumentation

Benchtop Water Analysis Instrumentation

By Applications:

Laboratory

Industrial

Government

