Global Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Acrylic Acid Copolymer market was valued at 41.93 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.17% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

In the report, we mainly research Ethylene and Acrylic Acid Copolymer(EAA), Maleic Acid and Acrylic Acid Copolymer(MA/AA), Acrylamide and Acrylic Acid Copolymer.Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer accounted for 93.88% of the global Acrylic Acid Copolymer sales volume market share in 2017. Other products, such as Maleic Acid/Acrylic Acid Copolymer and Acrylamide/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, accounted for 4.50%, 1.62% individually. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Europe and North America. They have unshakable status in this field. The key product consumption also locates at North America and Europe. North America takes the sales market share of 35.28% in 2017, Europe followed with 24.11% in 2017. The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product`s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

By Market Verdors:

DuPont

DOW (SK)

Exxonmobil

Honeywell

Lyondellbasell

Michelman

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Shandong Taihe Water Treatment

Zouping Dongfang Chemical

By Types:

Ethylene/Acrylic Acid Copolymer

Maleic Acid/Acrylic Acid Copolymer

Acrylamide/Acrylic Acid Copolymer

By Applications:

Water Treatment

Packaging

Adhesive

