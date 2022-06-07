Global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics market was valued at 2703.84 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 14.74% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Agricultural Robots and Mechatronic are robots and mechatronic deployed for agricultural purposes. The main area of application of robots in agriculture today is at the harvesting stage. Emerging applications of robots or drones in agriculture include weed control, cloud seeding, planting seeds, harvesting, environmental monitoring and soil analysis.

By Market Verdors:

Deere & Company

Yamaha

Agrobot

DJI

Blue River Technology

Lely

BouMatic Robotics

ASI

Clearpath Robotics

DeLaval

GEA Group

PrecisionHawk

By Types:

Automated Harvesting Systems

Driverless Tractors

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Robotic Milking

By Applications:

Animal Farming

Crop Production

Field Mapping

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Automated Harvesting Systems

1.4.3 Driverless Tractors

1.4.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

1.4.5 Robotic Milking

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Animal Farming

1.5.3 Crop Production

1.5.4 Field Mapping

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market

1.8.1 Global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

