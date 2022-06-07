2022-2027 Global and Regional Aqueous Polyurethane Resin Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Aqueous Polyurethane Resin market was valued at 1924.43 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.11% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Aqueous polyurethane resin is aqueous based systems consisting of PU particles and an environmentally friendly raw material of coat and adhesive. It is also a substitute for solvent-based products with free or little volatile organic compounds (VOCs).The aqueous polyurethane resin industry is relatively concentrated: the production share of top 8 aqueous polyurethane resin manufacturers is 53.27% (CR8?40%) in 2015. Major manufacturers of aqueous polyurethane resin are mainly in US, EU, Japan and China.

By Market Verdors:

Bayer

BASF

Lanxess

DowDuPont

DSM

DIC

Hauthaway Corporation

Alberdingk Boley

Stahl

Mitsui Chemicals

UBE

Lubrizol

China Grand Chemical

Huafeng

Huada

Siwo

New Mat

Huanyu

SCISKY

Audmay

Taixing Textile

Anda

Wanhua

Huaian Ever Rich Chemical

Decheng

By Types:

Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion

Aqueous Polyurethane Emulsion

By Applications:

Wood Coating

Leather Finishing

Adhesive

Automotive Finishing

