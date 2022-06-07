2022-2027 Global and Regional Aerospace Sealants Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Aerospace Sealants market was valued at 1315.32 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.58% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Aerospace sealants are substances curing within a certain period of time, to isolate environment such as isolation of fuel/solvent, insulation, and flexible to play a supporting role in aerospace manufacturing, aerospace maintenance repair, and overhaul (MRO) industry.Aerospace sealants are substances curing within a certain period of time, to isolate environment such as isolation of fuel/solvent, insulation, and flexible to play a supporting role in aerospace manufacturing, aerospace maintenance repair, and overhaul (MRO) industry. The application field of aerospace sealants can be classified as aerospace manufacturing and aerospace aftermarket. In 2015, the consumption market share of manufacturing and aftermarket are 52.34% and 47.66%, respectively. The consumption of aerospace manufacturing is a little higher than aftermarket, but the sales growth in aftermarket is presumed to grow faster than manufacturing. Aerospace sealants have a wide range of application in commercial, military, and general aviation. The commercial end-user industry is expected to show moderate growth in the future due to the advancements in the trend of air travelling. Affected by downstream industries, demand for aerospace sealants is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Aerospace sealants industry will usher in a stable growth space. Aerospace sealants can be classified as Polysulfide Sealants, Polythioether Sealants, Silicone Sealants and others in terms of material type. Polysulfide Sealants is the major kind of aerospace sealants due to its superior quality and reasonable price. The production of Polythioether Sealants is quite concentrated, with USA, Germany and France as the major producing area. The market of Silicone Sealants is still in its emerging stage, with a global market share of 5.91% in 2015. It is estimated that the market of Silicone Sealants would be expanded with selling price decrease. The largest producers of aerospace sealants in the worldwide are PPG Industries, 3M, Flamemaster, Chemetall, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, AVIC, Henkel and Permatex, which takes a combined share of 81.63% in 2015.The largest producing area of aerospace sealants is Europe, especially in Germany and France. USA is also a major producing area of aerospace sealants. The global aerospace sealants market would growth with CAGR of 6.07% from 2017 to 2022. The annual consumption number of aerospace sealants would reach to 59240 MT in 2022. In the future, the consumption in aerospace aftermarket would be the growth point in developing countries.

By Market Verdors:

PPG Industries

3M

Flamemaster

Chemetall

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

DowDuPont

Henkel

Permatex

Master Bond

Cytec Industries

AVIC

By Types:

Polysulfide Sealants

Polythioether Sealants

Silicone Sealants

By Applications:

Aerospace Manufacturing

Aerospace Aftermarket

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Aerospace Sealants Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Aerospace Sealants Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Aerospace Sealants Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Aerospace Sealants Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Aerospace Sealants Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Aerospace Sealants Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Aerospace Sealants (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Aerospace Sealants Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Aerospace Sealants Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Aerospace Sealants (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Aerospace Sealants Consumption and

