Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Personal Flotation Devices market was valued at 206.62 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.89% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Personal Flotation Devices market, A personal flotation device (abbreviated as PFD; also referred to as a life jacket, life preserver, life belt, Mae West, life vest, life saver, cork jacket, buoyancy aid or flotation suit) is a piece of equipment designed to assist a wearer to keep afloat in water. The wearer may be either conscious or unconscious. A personal flotation device is flotation which is often wearable in the form of a vest, and is intended to help water-bound individuals stay afloat. PFDs are available in different sizes to accommodate variations in body weight. Designs differ depending on wearing convenience and level of protection. The global average price of Personal Flotation Devices is in the decreasing trend, from 41.2 USD/Unit in 2013 to 38.6 USD/Unit in 2017. The classification of Personal Flotation Devices includes Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core), Life Jacket, Survival Suit, Buoyancy Compensator and Others. The sales proportion of Life Jacket in 2017 is about 54.01%. Personal Flotation Devices is widely used in Passenger & Aircraft Crew, Commercial Vessel, Government & Military, and Water Sporting. The most proportion of Personal Flotation Devices is Commercial Vessel and in 2017 with 44.30% market share.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7141839/global-personal-flotation-devices-2022-356

By Market Verdors:

Survitec Group Limited

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment

The Coleman Company

Kent Sporting Goods

Mustang Survival

Hansen Protection

Drarger

Johnson Outdoors

LALIZAS

Secumar

International Safety Products

NRS (Northwest River Supplies)

Dongtai Jianghai

Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment

SALUS MARINE WEAR INC.

Aqua Lung International

O`Neill

Astral

Stormy Lifejackets

Kokatat

Harmony Gear

JimBuoy

SeaSafe Systems

Spinlock

By Types:

Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)

Life Jacket

Survival Suit

Buoyancy Compensator

By Applications:

Passenger & Aircraft Crew

Commercial Vessel

Government & Military

Water Sporting

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-personal-flotation-devices-2022-356-7141839

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Personal Flotation Devices Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)

1.4.3 Life Jacket

1.4.4 Survival Suit

1.4.5 Buoyancy Compensator

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Passenger & Aircraft Crew

1.5.3 Commercial Vessel

1.5.4 Government & Military

1.5.5 Water Sporting

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Personal Flotation Devices Market

1.8.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Personal Flotation Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Personal Flotation Devices Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sale

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-personal-flotation-devices-2022-356-7141839

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Personal Flotation Devices Life Jackets Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

2022-2027 Global and Regional Personal Flotation Devices Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Personal Flotation Devices Life Jackets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

