2022-2027 Global and Regional Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market was valued at 724.41 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.16% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass. Glass fiber & glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) composites refer to composite materials made of resin reinforced with glass fiber. GFRP composites is used for its high mechanical strength, light weight, corrosion and temperature resistant properties, thermal insulation, smooth internal surface, easy to form complex shapes, ease of repair and its cost effectiveness. Ore powder material and Chemical raw materials are the main raw materials for the production of glass fibers. With the development of glass fibers industry, raw materials` manufacturers are also benefited from the glass fibers industry in some extent. This industry is affected by the policy, so it`s important to put an eye on different countries policy. We tend to believe this industry now is mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a slowly rising curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

PPG Industries

CPIC

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Binani-3B

Johns Mansville

Nippon Electric Glass

Nittobo

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

By Types:

General-Purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

By Applications:

Building & Construction

Electronics

Transportation

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Co

