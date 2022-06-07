Global Integrated Circuit Optical Couplers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Integrated Circuit Optical Couplers market was valued at 2942.57 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.26% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The photoelectric coupler is a kind of electric-optical-electric conversion device which transmits electrical signals with light as the medium. It consists of two parts: the luminous source and the light receiver. The luminous source and the light receiver are assembled in the same closed shell and separated from each other by transparent insulators.The pin of the light source is the input end, the pin of the light receiver is the output end, the common light source is the light emitting diode, the light receiver is the photosensitive diode, photosensitive triode and so on. Transistor output optocoupler is the most common type of optocoupler. The input is either DC or AC signal control, and the output are both transistor (single or Darlington – with a higher current transfer ratio). This type of optocoupler is widely used in various applications due to its low price and versatility. The transistor output optocoupler is characterized by high current transfer ratio (CTR), high voltage resistance and low input current. Because this kind of optocoupler and photoelectric receiver uses photosensitive audion, the disadvantages are also obvious: slow transmission speed and large time delay. The IC type is quite typical at high speed IC output. It is equipped with a light-sensitive Diode (PHOTOdiode) as an optical receiving device. It is equipped with an integrated circuit (IC) inside for signal amplification and molding. Compared to the previous transistor output coupler which can only provide signal transmission of up to a few kHz, this type of coupler can provide data transmission at rates from 1 to 50Mbps. There are two types of IC output optocouplers: general-purpose devices designed to transmit logic signals, and devices with special functions, including gate drivers for power elements such as IGBT. The optocouplers in this report include general, Darlington, Schmitt, high speed, grooved, etc. Integrated Circuit Optical Couplers could be widely used in Telecommunications, Military and Aerospace, Industrial Motors, Automotives and other industries. Among these segments, Telecommunications makes the largest consumption part, which in 2019 accounted for nearly 70% of global market. Integrated Circuit Optical Couplers can be categorized into Nonlinear Photoelectric Coupler and Linear Photoelectric Coupler. In 2019, Linear Photoelectric Coupler took up a market share of nearly 61%, while Nonlinear Photoelectric Coupler occupied approximately 39%. The key players of global Integrated Circuit Optical Couplers market include ON Semiconductor, TOSHIBA, Broadcom, Vishay, Renesas Electronics, SHARP, ISOCOM, LITE-ON Technology, Everlight, Standex-Meder Electronics, IXYS Corporation, Kingbright, NTE Electronics and Plus Opto, etc.

By Market Verdors:

ON Semiconductor

TOSHIBA

Broadcom

Vishay

Renesas Electronics

SHARP

ISOCOM

LITE-ON Technology

Everlight

Standex-Meder Electronics

IXYS Corporation

Kingbright

NTE Electronics

Plus Opto

By Types:

Nonlinear Photoelectric Coupler

Linear Photoelectric Coupler

By Applications:

Telecommunications

Military and Aerospace

Industrial Motors

Automotives

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Integrated Circuit Optical Couplers Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Integrated Circuit Optical Couplers Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Nonlinear Photoelectric Coupler

1.4.3 Linear Photoelectric Coupler

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Integrated Circuit Optical Couplers Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Telecommunications

1.5.3 Military and Aerospace

1.5.4 Industrial Motors

1.5.5 Automotives

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Integrated Circuit Optical Couplers Market

1.8.1 Global Integrated Circuit Optical Couplers Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Integrated Circuit Optical Couplers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Integrated Circuit Optical Couplers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Integrated Circuit Optical Couplers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Integrated Circuit Optical Couplers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

