2022-2027 Global and Regional Frozen Dumplings Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Frozen Dumplings market was valued at 242.78 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.83% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report focuses on Frozen Dumpling. It is a type of traditional Chinese food, they are one of the major foods eaten during the Chinese New Year and year-round in China`s northern provinces. Though considered part of Chinese cuisine, Dumplings are popular in other parts of Asia and in Western countries. It is also called ?Jiaozi` in Northern Part of China; ?Gaau ji`, ?Wor tip` and ?Guotie` in many southern provinces of China; ?Peking ravioli` in Boston and ?potstickers` in other states in USA and in many other western countries; ?Gy?za` in Japan; they are also known as ?momo` in Nepal. It typically consists of ground meat and/or vegetable filling wrapped into a thinly rolled piece of dough, which is then sealed by pressing the edges together. Finished jiaozi can be boiled, steamed, or pan-fried.China ranks the top in terms of Production volume of Frozen Dumpling worldwide, it consists of 46.12% of the global market in 2017. Korea comes the second, with 21.83% of the global market. Japan consists of 3.64% of the market in the same year, while Tai wan occupies 3.84% of the market. Other regions including USA, UK, Australia, Europe, Middle East and Africa occupy 23.47% of the global Frozen Dumpling market in the same year. The Frozen Dumpling market concentration is not very high. CJ, with a market share of 25.25% in 2017 in terms of revenue; CPF, occupies 12.84% of the global frozen Dumpling market in the same year; Wan Chai Ferry occupies 9.68% of the market share in 2017, Chinese company San Quan Food, with a market share of 12.84%, ranked the fourth in terms of revenue in the same year; Other smaller companies which are not included in the report consist of 36.18% together in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

CJ

General Mill

Sanquan Food

Ajinomoto Windsor

Hakka

Day-Lee Foods, Inc.

Synear

Wei Chuan

CPF

Way Fong

Yutaka

InnovAsian Cuisine

By Types:

Vegetable Dumplings

Meat Dumplings

By Applications:

Retail stores

Restaurant and Hotels

Supermarkets

