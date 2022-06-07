Global Spray Dryer Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Spray Dryer market was valued at 108.36 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.24% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Spray drying is an industrial process for dehydration of a liquid feed containing dissolved and/or dispersed solids, by transforming that liquid into a spray of small droplets and exposing these droplets to a flow of hot air. The very large surface area of the spray droplets causes evaporation of the water to take place very quickly, converting the droplets into dry powder particles.A spray dryer refers the machinery that takes a liquid stream and separates the solute or suspension as a solid and the solvent into a vapor. The solid is usually collected in a drum or cyclone. The liquid input stream is sprayed through a nozzle into a hot vapor stream and vaporized. Solids form as moisture quickly leaves the droplets. A nozzle is usually used to make the droplets as small as possible, maximizing heat transfer and the rate of water vaporization. Droplet sizes can range from 20 to 180 ?m depending on the nozzle. There are two main types of nozzles: high pressure single fluid nozzle (50 to 300 bars) and two-fluid nozzles: one fluid is the liquid to dry and the second is compressed gas (generally air at 1 to 7 bars). Spray dryers can dry a product very quickly compared to other methods of drying. They also turn a solution, or slurry into a dried powder in a single step, which can be advantageous as it simplifies the process and improves profit margins. Geographically, the consumption market is leading by North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of year 2017, Europe holds the largest market share, with about 371 Million USD sales revenue, followed by Asia Pacific, with about 29.5% market share in 2017. North America will keep playing important role in Global market.

By Market Verdors:

GEA

Buchi

SPX

Yamato

Labplant

SACMI

SSP

Pulse Combustion Systems

Dedert

Dahmes Stainless

Tokyo Rikakikai

Sanovo

Marriott Walker

Fujisaki Electric

Xianfeng

Wuxi Modern

Lemar

By Types:

Pressure Spray Dryer

Stream Spray Dryer

Centrifuge Spray Dryer

By Applications:

Food

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Spray Dryer Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Spray Dryer Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Pressure Spray Dryer

1.4.3 Stream Spray Dryer

1.4.4 Centrifuge Spray Dryer

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Spray Dryer Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food

1.5.3 Pharmaceutical

1.5.4 Chemical

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Spray Dryer Market

1.8.1 Global Spray Dryer Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Spray Dryer Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Spray Dryer Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Spray Dryer Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Spray Dryer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Spray Dryer Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Spray Dryer Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Spray Dryer Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Spray Dryer Sales Volume Growth Rate (20

