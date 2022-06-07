2022-2027 Global and Regional Food and Beverage Metal Cans Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Food and Beverage Metal Cans market was valued at 4220.27 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.78% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Metal can are the containers used for the storage of food, beverages, oil, chemicals, etc. Metal can is light in weight and very easy to stack. It is a single-walled container constructed wholly of tinplate, blackplate (including tin-free steel), waste plate, aluminum sheet or impact extrusions, designed for packaging products. This report only focus on the metal cans used in the food and beverage industry.Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Ball Corporation and Crown Holdings have relative higher level of product`s quality. As to EU, Ardagh group has become as a leader. The key consumption markets locate at developed region. The North America takes the market share of 27%, followed by Europe with 22%. Asia is projected to be the fastest-growing market for food & beverage metal cans due to booming economy with a large population base ready to spend on processed food & beverages, and rapidly growing consumer markets of China, India, and Japan. The global key players are Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Ardagh group, Toyo Seikan, Silgan Holdings Inc, Can Pack Group and Daiwa Can Company, etc. The global top five players hold a share over 50% in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings

Ardagh group

Toyo Seikan

Silgan Holdings Inc

Can Pack Group

Daiwa Can Company

ORG Technology

CPMC Holdings

Hokkan Holdings

Baosteel Packaging

Showa Aluminum Can Corporation

ShengXing Group

By Types:

Three-Piece Cans

Two-piece Cans

By Applications:

Food Industry

Beverage Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Food and Beverage Metal Cans Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Food and Beverage Metal Cans Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Food and Beverage Metal Cans Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Food and Beverage Metal Cans Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Food and Beverage Metal Cans Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Food and Beverage Metal Cans Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Food and Beverage Metal Cans (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Food and Beverage Metal Cans Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Food and Beverage Metal Cans Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Food and Bevera

