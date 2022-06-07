2022-2027 Global and Regional Emergency Cervical Collars Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Emergency Cervical Collars market was valued at 13.91 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.52% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An emergency cervical collar is an orthopedic brace that is used to support the cervical spine and the head. This is used to protect the neck after an injury to prevent further injury and for therapeutic purposes to relieve pain. It helps in realignment of the cervical vertebrae to prevent further injury.Adult is the main user of the Emergency Cervical Collars. Survey results showed that more than 96% of the Emergency Cervical Collars market is for Adult in 2016. China is the main production region of Emergency Cervical Collars, The China production of Emergency Cervical Collars increased from 13014.4 K Units in 2015 to 13903.3 K Units in 2016. In China, there are many small scale manufacturers to manufacture the emergency Cervical Collars. Europe and USA are the main consumption regions. In 2016, The USA Consumption of Emergency Cervical Collars was about 13328.4 K Units, while the Europe Consumption of Emergency Cervical Collars was about 13811.6 K Units

By Market Verdors:

Ambu

Ossur

Thuasne

Bird & Cronin

B.u.W. Schmidt GmbH

Red Leaf

Ferno (UK) Limited

Biomatrix

Laerdal Medical

ME.BER.

Oscar Boscarol

By Types:

Soft Cervical Collars

Rigid Cervical Collars

By Applications:

Adult

Children

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

