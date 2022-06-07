2022-2027 Global and Regional Acute Care Ventilator Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Acute Care Ventilator market was valued at 432.36 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 12.26% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

When it comes to critical care transportation, one of the key pieces of equipment to have on-hand is a portable ventilator. In addition to oxygenation, perfusion, and circulation, ventilation is one of the vital functions that must be sustained while transporting a patient to a critical care facility.A portable transport ventilator is a device used for the artificial ventilation of the lungs. It uses positive pressure to pump fresh air into the patient`s airway to ensure the patient`s safety throughout the vulnerable transport period. Portable medical ventilators may be hand-operated or machine-driven. The more technical ventilators have many automatic sensors and settings and are fairly sophisticated in terms of their abilities to control and monitor airflow to the lungs. Global market size of Acute Care Ventilator has kept growing during the past years with an average growth rate of 23.15% from 2015 to 2020. The global Acute Care Ventilator market is forecasted to keep the trend? Market competition is intense. Hamilton Medical, Getinge, Draeger, Philips Healthcare and Medtronic, etc. are the leaders of the industry.

By Market Verdors:

Hamilton Medical

Getinge

Draeger

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic

Resmed

Vyaire Medical

WEINMANN

Lowenstein Medical Technology

Siare

Heyer Medical

Aeonmed

EVent Medical

By Types:

Electronic

Pneumatic

Electro-Pneumatic

By Applications:

Hospital

Medical Center

