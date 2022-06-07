Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials market was valued at 5099.67 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.78% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

A biomaterial is any substance that has been engineered to interact with biological systems for a medical purpose – either a therapeutic (treat, augment, repair or replace a tissue function of the body) or a diagnostic one. As a science, biomaterials is about fifty years old. Hyaluronic acid (HA) is a substance which is naturally present in the human body with highest concentration in the eye and joints. It has wide applications in the field of osteoarthritis, eye surgery, plastic surgery, prevention of aging etc.Geographically, North America holds a leading position with regards to collagen and HA-based biomaterials market followed by the European market. Some of the major factors responsible for the growth of this market in these regions are increasing prevalence of various diseases, development of new and technologically advanced products, use of single-injection visco supplement products, and increasing need of individuals to stay fit and healthy in their advancing years. Asia-Pacific is one of the most lucrative markets for the expansion of collagen and HA-based biomaterials. This region is growing and developing at a rapid pace. The prime reasons which will proliferate the growth of this market in the Asia-Pacific region are high market penetration, increasing demand for tissue regeneration in developing regions, increasing number of elderly people with chronic arthritis due to high population density in countries like China and India, increasing need of individuals to opt for anti-aging treatments in order to enhance their physical appearance, and rising disposable income of the people to spend on sophisticated and advanced technologies.

By Market Vendors:

Johnson & Johnson

Alcon Laboratories(US)

Allergan(US)

Anika Therapeutics(US)

Bausch & Lomb(US)

Collagen Solutions Plc. (UK)

Galderma (Switzerland)

Genzyme (US)

Lifecore Biomedical, LLC (US)

Seikagaku Corp. (Japan)

Teijin Pharma Limited (Japan)

By Types:

Urinary Incontinence

Corneal Shields

Facial Aesthetic Dermal Fillers

Wound Dressings

By Applications:

Cosmetology

Wound Care

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Urinary Incontinence

1.4.3 Corneal Shields

1.4.4 Facial Aesthetic Dermal Fillers

1.4.5 Wound Dressings

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Cosmetology

1.5.3 Wound Care

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market

1.8.1 Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

