Global Powder Coating Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Powder Coating market was valued at 1222.92 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.86% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market Vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Powder coating is a type of coating that is applied as a free-flowing, dry powder.Powder coating is mainly used for coating of metals, such as household appliances, aluminum extrusions, drum hardware and automobile and bicycle parts.

By Market Vendors:

Axalta Coating Systems

The Valspar

Akzo Nobel

American Powder Coatings

Allnex

Procoat

PPG Industries

IFS Coatings

RPM

Midwest Industrial Coating

Guangzhou Kinte Powder Coating

By Types:

Metal

Plastic

Wood

Ceramics

By Applications:

Construction & Agricultural Equipment

Domestic Appliances & Electrical Goods

Transportation

HVAC Systems

Metal Furniture

