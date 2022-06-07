Global Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) market was valued at 358.23 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.96% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market Vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Molybdenum Oxide market, Molybdenum trioxide (CAS 1313-27-5) is gray black powder. It is a chemicals compound derived from molybdenum, and used primarily in the steel industry for corrosion resistance, strengthening and heat resistance, molybdenum chemical industry.At present, the major manufacturers of Molybdenum Oxide are Molibdenos y Metales S.A, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), Codelco, Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group, China Molybdenum,etc. Molibdenos y Metales S.A is the world leader, holding 21.91% production market share in 2017. In application, Molybdenum Oxide downstream is wide and recently Molybdenum Oxide has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Metallurgy Industry, Alloy Metals Industry, Chemical Industry and others. Globally, the Molybdenum Oxide market is mainly driven by growing demand for Metallurgy Industry which accounts for nearly 68.59% of total downstream consumption of Molybdenum Oxide. In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Molybdenum Oxide production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production of Molybdenum Oxide is estimated to be 313 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/156907/global-molybdenum-oxide-market-2022-750

By Market Vendors:

Molibdenos y Metales S.A

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Codelco

Centerra Gold

Grupo Mexico

Rio Tinto Kennecott

SeAH M&S

Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group

China Molybdenum

Jinzhou New China Dragon Moly

Linghai Hengtai Molybdenum

By Types:

Technical Molybdenum Oxide

High Pure Molybdenum Oxide

By Applications:

Metallurgy Industry

Alloy Metals Industry

Chemical Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/156907/global-molybdenum-oxide-market-2022-750

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Technical Molybdenum Oxide

1.4.3 High Pure Molybdenum Oxide

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Metallurgy Industry

1.5.3 Alloy Metals Industry

1.5.4 Chemical Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) Market

1.8.1 Global Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) Sales Volume

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/156907/global-molybdenum-oxide-market-2022-750

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/