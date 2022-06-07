Global Modular Homes Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Modular Homes market was valued at 438.76 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.88% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market Vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Modular homes are residences built in a controlled factory environment in sections, or modules, and then transported to the construction site. There, they are installed on permanent foundations and completed by professional installers.Modular Homes may be used for long-term, temporary or permanent facilities, such as construction camps, schools and classrooms, civilian and military housing, and industrial facilities. Modular Homes are used in remote and rural areas where conventional construction may not be reasonable or possible, for example, the Halley VI accommodation pods used for a BAS Antarctic expedition. Other uses have included churches, health care facilities, sales and retail offices, fast food restaurants and cruise ship construction. They can also be used in areas that have weather concerns, such as hurricanes.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/156963/global-modular-homes-market-2022-652

By Market Vendors:

Bouygues Construction

Lendlease Corporation

Laing Orourke

Seikisui House

Clayton Homes

Champion

Modular Space Corporation

Daiwa House

Cavco Industries, Inc.

Algeco Scotsman

Red Sea Housing

Redman Homes

Fleetwood Australia

Kwikspace Modular Buildings

Horizon North Logistics

Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg

KEE Katerra

Pleasant Valley Homes

Alta-Fab Structures

Arts Way Manufacturing

NRB Inc.

Wernick Group

Westchester Modular Homes

Modscape

Pratt Construction Incorporated

Koma Modular

New Era Homes

Guerdon Enterprises LLC

Hickory Group

Lebanon Valley Homes

By Types:

Ranch

Cape Cod

Two-story homes

Cabin/Chalet

By Applications:

999 sq ft Floor

1000 sq ft – 1499 sq ft Floor

1500 sq ft – 1999 sq ft Floor

2000 sq ft – 2499 sq ft Floor

More than 2500 sq ft Floor

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/156963/global-modular-homes-market-2022-652

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Modular Homes Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Modular Homes Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Ranch

1.4.3 Cape Cod

1.4.4 Two-story homes

1.4.5 Cabin/Chalet

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Modular Homes Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 999 sq ft Floor

1.5.3 1000 sq ft – 1499 sq ft Floor

1.5.4 1500 sq ft – 1999 sq ft Floor

1.5.5 2000 sq ft – 2499 sq ft Floor

1.5.6 More than 2500 sq ft Floor

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Modular Homes Market

1.8.1 Global Modular Homes Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Modular Homes Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Modular Homes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Modular Homes Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Modular Homes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Modular Homes Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Modular Homes Sales Revenue Market Sh

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/156963/global-modular-homes-market-2022-652

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/