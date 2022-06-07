2022-2027 Global and Regional IBS (Intelligent Braking System) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global IBS (Intelligent Braking System) market was valued at 1013.62 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 45.79% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Automobile intelligent braking system (IBS) is called electric brake booster. It is composed of mechanical device and electronic control unit. It senses the force and speed of the driver stepping on the brake through the sensor, and transmits it to the electric control unit. After the signal processing, the electronic control unit transmits the signal to the servo motor in the booster mechanism. Driven by the amplification mechanism of mechanical transmission, the main brake pump is pushed to work, so as to realize electricity Control action. The types of IBS market mainly include Two-Box and One-Box type. In 2019, the production of two box accounts for 65% of the total market share. IBS is used in pure electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles, and its main production areas are North America, Europe, Japan and China.

By Market Verdors:

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Hitachi,Ltd

Continental AG

NASN Automotive Electronics

Trinova

By Types:

Two-Box System

One-Box System

By Applications:

Pure Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global IBS (Intelligent Braking System) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global IBS (Intelligent Braking System) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global IBS (Intelligent Braking System) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global IBS (Intelligent Braking System) Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: IBS (Intelligent Braking System) Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global IBS (Intelligent Braking System) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global IBS (Intelligent Braking System) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global IBS (Intelligent Braking System) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global IBS (Intelligent Braking System) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-

