Global Amino Acid Surfactants Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Amino Acid Surfactants market was valued at 15.13 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 12.44% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market Vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Surfactants are chemical products consumed in large quantities every day on a worldwide scale. The development of less irritant, less toxic, consumer-friendly surfactants is, therefore, of general interest. Amino-acid-based surfactants constitute a novel class of surfactants produced from renewable raw materials and can be seen as an alternative to conventional surfactants.Currently, Ajinomoto, Clariant, Sino Lion, Zschimmer & Schwarz and Changsha Puji are the leaders of amino acid surfactants industry. Ajinomoto is a global leader. In 2017, the sale of Sino Lion was 7573 MT, and the company holds a sales share of 12.18%. In Europe and the United States, Ajinomoto, Clariant, Sino Lion, Zschimmer & Schwarz and Solvay are the market leader. Ajinomoto, Delta, Sino Lion, Changsha Puji and Galaxy are leaders in the Asia Pacific market. Amino acid surfactants are mainly used for shower gel, facial cleaner and shampoo. Shower gel is the most important application. In 2017, shower gel application holds 50.13% of the consumption market share. Amino acid surfactants can be used in any application where ordinary surfactants is used but, because amino acid surfactants, is substantially more expensive than ordinary surfactants, its uses are limited to those applications for which the customer is willing to pay a premium for amino acid surfactants because of its advantages. At present, the market size of ordinary surfactants is much larger than that of amino acid surfactants. The amino acid surfactants are the trend of market development.

By Market Vendors:

Ajinomoto

Clariant

Sino Lion

Miwon

Zschimmer & Schwarz

Galaxy

Solvay

Delta

Changsha Puji

Daito Kasei

Berg + Schmidt

Tinci

Bafeorii Chemical

Innospec

Stepan

Kehongda

By Types:

Glutamicacid Based Surfactant

Glycine Based Surfactant

Sarcosine Based Surfactant

Alanine Based Surfactant

By Applications:

Shower Gel

Facial Cleaner

Shampoo

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Amino Acid Surfactants Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Glutamicacid Based Surfactant

1.4.3 Glycine Based Surfactant

1.4.4 Sarcosine Based Surfactant

1.4.5 Alanine Based Surfactant

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Amino Acid Surfactants Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Shower Gel

1.5.3 Facial Cleaner

1.5.4 Shampoo

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Amino Acid Surfactants Market

1.8.1 Global Amino Acid Surfactants Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Amino Acid Surfactants Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Amino Acid Surfactants Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Amino Acid Surfactants Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Amino Acid Surfactants Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Ami

