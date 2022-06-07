2022-2027 Global and Regional Brass Rods Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Brass Rods market was valued at 141.66 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.27% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Brass Rods are used to production the force components. Such as pins, rivets, washers, nuts, pipe, pressure gauge, screen, radiator parts. According to the material, it can be divided into two kinds: one kind is common Brass Rods, which are comprised of copper and zinc; the other kind is special Brass Rods, which is comprised of copper, zinc, Sn and other metal. Mechanical properties and wear resistance of Brass Rods is good, therefore it has been widely used to manufacture precision instruments, ship parts, automobile parts, appliances parts, and instruments parts.As for the global residential Brass Rods industry, the industry concentration rate is highly dispersed. The top 5 manufacturers have 30.61% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Wieland which has 7.62% sales market share in 2016, is the leader in the Brass Rods industry. The manufacturers following Wieland are Daechang and KME, which respectively has 6.51% and 6.46% sales market share globally. Although sales of Brass Rods products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Brass Rods field hastily.

By Market Verdors:

Wieland

Daechang

Ningbo Jintian

Tongling Nonferrous Metals

KME

Hailiang Group

CHALCO

ALMAG SPA

Mueller Industries

Ningbo Jinglong

GUODONG

Sanchuan

By Types:

Ordinary Brass Rods

Special Brass Rods

By Applications:

Machines

Automotive

Electric

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Brass Rods Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Brass Rods Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Brass Rods Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Brass Rods Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Brass Rods Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Brass Rods Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Brass Rods (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Brass Rods Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Brass Rods Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Brass Rods (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Brass Rods Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Brass Rods Revenue and Market S

