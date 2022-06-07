2022-2027 Global and Regional Monofilament Fishing Line Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Monofilament Fishing Line market was valued at 24.53 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.56% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Monofilament fishing line (shortened to just mono) is fishing line made from a single fiber of plastic. Most fishing lines are now monofilament because monofilament fibers are cheap to produce and are produced in a range of diameters which have different tensile strengths.First, for industry structure analysis, the Monofilament Fishing Line industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 29.41 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest area of revenue, also the leader in the whole Monofilament Fishing Line industry. Second, the sales of Monofilament Fishing Line increased from 7333 million meters in 2013 to 8680 million meters in 2017 with an average growth rate of 4.31%. Third, Europe occupied 33.13% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by North America and Japan, which respectively account for around 26.67% and 15.99% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales. Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Monofilament Fishing Line producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. Fifth, for forecast, the global Monofilament Fishing Line revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~6%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Monofilament Fishing Line.

By Market Verdors:

PureFishing

Sunline

Sufix International

Toray

SHIMANO INC

DAIWA

Maxima Fishing Line

Momoi

Ultima

Seaguar

FORTUNE

Ande Monofilament

Mercan Fishing Lines

FOX International

Schneider Fishing Lines

FirstDart

Jarvis Walker Pty Ltd

By Types:

Below 0.20 mm

0.20-0.40 mm

0.40-0.80 mm

Above 0.80 mm

By Applications:

Saltwater Fishing

Freshwater Fishing

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Monofilament Fishing Line Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Monofilament Fishing Line Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Monofilament Fishing Line Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Monofilament Fishing Line Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Monofilament Fishing Line Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Monofilament Fishing Line Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Monofilament Fishing Line (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Monofilament Fishing Line Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Monofilament Fishing Line Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Monofilament Fishing Line (Volume and Valu

