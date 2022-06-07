2022-2027 Global and Regional PSA Oxygen Generator Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global PSA Oxygen Generator market was valued at 2392.42 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.46% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Pressure Swing Adsorbtion (PSA) is the most commonly used non-cryogenic oxygen production process; most effective for small and medium capacities. The process operates by using two columns filled with adsorbent, a molecular sieve called Zeolite. Pre-treated compressed air enters the first column and follows up through the Zeolite. Nitrogen and some other gases are being trapped while the oxygen is allowed to flow through. When the active column is saturated, the air flow is directed to second column. The first column depressurizes allowing nitrogen to be purged out to the atmosphere and completely regenerates. The process is repeated continuously, when one column is productive, the other regenerates and at the end of each cycle they switch roles. The generator produces constant flow of purified oxygen. The oxygen production industry is a huge industry. Generally speaking, the market can be divided into two market segments: industrial oxygen and medical oxygen. In the industrial oxygen market, the most common equipment used by industrial manufacturers is an air separation unit. Although the air separation unit also uses PSA technology, it is not classified as a PSA oxygen generator. Therefore, it is necessary to explain the statistical scope of the report. The report covers industrial oxygen generators and medical oxygen generators used in various industries. In general, the price of industrial oxygen generators is relatively high, ranging from thousands of dollars to tens of thousands of dollars. Most industrial oxygen generators are on-site oxygen generators. The price of medical oxygen generators is relatively cheap, ranging from small tens of dollars to thousands of dollars. Of course, large on-site oxygen generators can also be used in the medical field. Key manufacturers of Global PSA Oxygen Generator Market are mainly Inogen, NGK Spark Plug and Yuyue Medical. These top 3 companies made a total market share of over 76% in 2019. From the perspective of regions, Middle East and Africa is in the leading position with a market share of nearly 47%, following by North America and Europe, accounted for about 27% and 17% of global market in 2019.

