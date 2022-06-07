Global Dye Transfer Inhibitor Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Dye Transfer Inhibitor market was valued at 18.17 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.54% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market Vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Dye transfer inhibitor is a more effective way to solve the problem of dyeing. Dye transfer inhibitor is substances that absorb or inhibit re-deposition of abscisic dyes during the finger washing process.The global Dye Transfer Inhibitor industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, Europe, China and Japan, such as Vertellus, Colour Synthesis Solutions, Clariant, Ashland and BASF. At present, Vertellus is the world leader, holding 20.39% production market share in 2017. In 2017, the global Dye Transfer Inhibitor consumption market is led by Europe and Europe is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 35.13% of global consumption of Dye Transfer Inhibitor. Dye Transfer Inhibitor downstream is wide and recently Dye Transfer Inhibitor has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Industrial Printing and Dyeing, Daily Washing. Globally, the Dye Transfer Inhibitor market is mainly driven by growing demand for Industrial Printing and Dyeing. Industrial Printing accounts for nearly 73.42% of total downstream consumption of Dye Transfer Inhibitor in global. Dye Transfer Inhibitor can be mainly divided into PVP Polymers, Chromabond Polymers and Others which PVP Polymers captures about 63.84% of Dye Transfer Inhibitor market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of Dye Transfer Inhibitor. Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Dye Transfer Inhibitor consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the consumption of Dye Transfer Inhibitor is estimated to be 22538 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

By Market Vendors:

Vertellus

BASF

Clariant

Ashland

Colour Synthesis Solutions

By Types:

PVP Polymers

Chromabond Polymers

By Applications:

Industrial Printing and Dyeing

Daily Washing

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

