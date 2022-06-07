2022-2027 Global and Regional 1-Bromopropane Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global 1-Bromopropane market was valued at 27.2 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .19% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

1-bromopropane (also known as N-Propyl Bromide or nPB) – is a water-white to slightly pale yellow, non-flammable chemical compound. The chemical formula is C3H7Br. 1-bromopropan has no flash point, dries quickly, leaves no residue and contains no chlorine.1-bromopropane (also known as N-Propyl Bromide or nPB) – is a water-white to slightly pale yellow, non-flammable chemical compound. The chemical formula is C3H7Br. 1-bromopropan has no flash point, dries quickly, leaves no residue and contains no chlorine. 1-bromopropane is a concentrated industry with bromine producers leading the market. Small privately owned companies usually engage in specific area, like pharmaceutical and dyestuff. In 2015, the top four producers account for 57.02% of the market, which are ICL Industrial Products, Chemtura, Albemarle, Solaris Chemtech.

By Market Verdors:

Albemarle

Chemtura

ICL

Weifang Longwei Industrial

Solaris Chemtech (SCIL)

Longsheng Chemical

Tongcheng Medicine Technology

Shandong Moris Tech

Shenrunfa

Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical

Shouguang Luyuan Salt Chemical

Jinbiao Chemical

Nova International

Yancheng Biaoye Chemical

By Types:

99.0% 1-Bromopropane

99.5% 1-Bromopropane

99.9% 1-Bromopropane

By Applications:

Detergents

Pharmaceuticals

Dyes

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global 1-Bromopropane Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global 1-Bromopropane Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global 1-Bromopropane Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global 1-Bromopropane Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: 1-Bromopropane Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global 1-Bromopropane Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global 1-Bromopropane (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global 1-Bromopropane Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global 1-Bromopropane Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global 1-Bromopropane (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global 1-Bromopropane Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

