2022-2027 Global and Regional Military Image Intensifier Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Military Image Intensifier market was valued at 595.26 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.11% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Image enhancement is the basis of night vision and is a complex transformation of energy particles occurring in a vacuum tube. The working principle of the image enhancement system is to collect photons through the objective lens, convert them into electrons through the photocathode, increase the electric energy through the microchannel plate (MCP), use the fluorescent screen to convert the electric energy back to light, and then present the image to be observed through the eyepiece. Precision small power supplies can be used to provide voltage between the components of the vacuum tube for energy conversion and amplification. All the elements in the vacuum tube are closely spaced to avoid electron scattering. Primary electron amplification occurs within the MCP, a thin disk containing millions of tightly spaced channels. As electrons pass through the channel and hit the wall, thousands of other electrons are released. When this hits the screen, the added energy is converted into light thousands of times brighter than the incident light. The fluorescent screen emits this light in the same pattern as the light collected by the objective lens, so that the lightened, enhanced image seen in the eyepiece corresponds to the scene viewed in darkness.In general, the leading manufacturers of military image intensifiers are L3Harris Technologies, Elbit Systems, Photonis, and are among the top three in terms of global market share, with a market share of over 70% in 2019. As for the region, the largest segment of military image intensifiers would be North America, with a market share of around 59% in 2019, followed by Europe of nearly 22%. There are four generations of military image intensifiers. The zero generation military image intensifiers and the first generation military image intensifiers are no longer in mass production. The second generation of military image intensifier USES the micro channel plate as the means of electronic multiplication, which brings a great breakthrough in the field of night vision. The third generation military image intensifier improves the sensitivity of the vacuum tube, especially in the near infrared field. The fourth generation tube is designed with membraneless image tube structure, and the gated power supply technology for photocathode has been developed successfully. In the military field, military image intensifiers can be used in night vision devices and weapon sights. The night vision devices will be occupied around 72% in the global market in 2020.

By Market Verdors:

L3Harris Technologies

Elbit Systems

Photonis

JSC Katod

North Night Vision Technology Co.,Ltd.

FLIR (Armasight)

Newcon Optik

Alpha Optics Systems

HARDER digital GmbH

By Types:

Zero Generation Military Image Intensifier

First Generation Military Image Intensifier

Second Generation Military Image Intensifier

Third Generation Military Image Intensifier

Fourth Generation Military Image Intensifier

By Applications:

Night Vision Device

Weapon Sight

