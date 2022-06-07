2022-2027 Global and Regional Garbanzo Bean Flour Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Garbanzo Bean Flour market was valued at 3281.95 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.96% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Garbanzo Bean Flour is the flour of white chickpeas and is labelled as chickpea flour or garbanzo flour. Garbanzo Beans (chickpeas) are one of the creamiest and tastiest of beans. Flour made from this delicious bean lends a sweet, rich flavor to baked goods. Garbanzo flour is high in protein and is especially good for gluten-free baking. It can also be used to thicken soups, sauces, or gravies.The global well-known brands in Garbanzo Bean Flour market include Parakh Group(2.97%), AGT Food Ingredients(3.94%), B. H. Modi(1.37%), RB Group(1.57%), Tata Sampann(1.16%), Kalantri Flour Mills(0.93%), Jain Group of Companies(1.14%), Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse(0.80%), ADM(1.67%), Ingredion(0.95%), 24 Mantra Organic(0.60%), Natural Products, Inc(0.14%), Anchor Ingredients(0.10%), Ardent Mills(80.72%). Based on the Garbanzo Bean Flour application, the Garbanzo Bean Flour market is sub-segmented into several major Application, like Side Dishes, Soups, Snacks, Hummus, Pastas, Crackers, Bars, etc. In terms of types, all Garbanzo Bean Flour can be divided into Conventional and Organic. On basis of geography, the Garbanzo Bean Flour is manufactured in India? North America, Europe, South Asia, China, Japan and Other region.

By Market Verdors:

Parakh Group

AGT Food & Ingredients

B. H. Modi

RB Group

Tata Sampann

Kalantri Flour Mills

Jain Group of Companies

Diefenbaker Spice and Pulse

ADM

Ingredion

24 Mantra Organic

Natural Products, Inc

Anchor Ingredients

Ardent Mills

By Types:

Conventional

Organic

By Applications:

Side Dishes

Soups

Snacks

Hummus

Pastas

Crackers

Bars

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Garbanzo Bean Flour Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Garbanzo Bean Flour Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Garbanzo Bean Flour Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Garbanzo Bean Flour Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Garbanzo Bean Flour Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Garbanzo Bean Flour Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Garbanzo Bean Flour (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Garbanzo Bean Flour Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Garbanzo Bean Flour Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Garbanzo Bean Flour (Volume and Value) by Application

