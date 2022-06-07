Global Electronic Resistors Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Electronic Resistors market was valued at 429.64 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.34% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A resistor is a passive two-terminal electrical component that implements electrical resistance as a circuit element. In electronic circuits, resistors are used to reduce current flow, adjust signal levels, to divide voltages, bias active elements, and terminate transmission lines, among other uses. High-power resistors that can dissipate many watts of electrical power as heat may be used as part of motor controls, in power distribution systems, or as test loads for generators. Fixed resistors have resistances that only change slightly with temperature, time or operating voltage. Variable resistors can be used to adjust circuit elements (such as a volume control or a lamp dimmer), or as sensing devices for heat, light, humidity, force, or chemical activity.The market of electronic resistors is elevating due to factors like increasing automation in industrial processed and growing demand for small and compact electronic resistors. Also, these resistors are widely used in applications such as renewable energy sector and smart grids where the control over the flow of electricity is of prime importance. The factors restraining the growth of electronic resistors market are its limitations of power ratings, voltage levels. Also, some resistor configurations suffer from high inductance and capacitance which limits there usage in specific applications which require low frequency. Such factors hinder the growth of the market.

