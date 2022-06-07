Rock Candy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rock candy or sugar candy (in British English), also called rock sugar,is a type of confection composed of relatively large sugar crystals. This candy is formed by allowing a supersaturated solution of sugar and water to crystallize onto a surface suitable for crystal nucleation, such as a string, stick, or plain granulated sugar. Heating the water before adding the sugar allows more sugar to dissolve thus producing larger crystals. Crystals form after 6 to 7 days. Food coloring may be added to the mixture to produce colored candy.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rock Candy in global, including the following market information:

Global Rock Candy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-rock-cy-forecast-2022-2028-414

Global Rock Candy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Rock Candy companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rock Candy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monocrystalline /Monocrystal Rock Sugar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rock Candy include Helen Ou, GLOBAL PACK CO LIMITED, Shanghai Genyond Technology and Guangdong Nanz Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rock Candy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rock Candy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Rock Candy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monocrystalline /Monocrystal Rock Sugar

Natural Rock Sugar

Global Rock Candy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Rock Candy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Restaurant

Retail

Global Rock Candy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Rock Candy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rock Candy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rock Candy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rock Candy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Rock Candy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Helen Ou

GLOBAL PACK CO LIMITED

Shanghai Genyond Technology

Guangdong Nanz Technology

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/food-and-beverages/global-rock-cy-forecast-2022-2028-414

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rock Candy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rock Candy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rock Candy Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rock Candy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rock Candy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rock Candy Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rock Candy Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rock Candy Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rock Candy Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rock Candy Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rock Candy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rock Candy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rock Candy Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rock Candy Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rock Candy Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rock Candy Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Rock Candy Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Monocrystalline /Monocrystal Rock Sugar

4.1.3 Natural Rock Sugar

4.2 By Type – Globa

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/food-and-beverages/global-rock-cy-forecast-2022-2028-414

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global and United States Rock Candy Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global and United States Rock Candy Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Rock Candy Sales Market Report 2021

Global Rock Candy Market Research Report 2021

