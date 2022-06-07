Rock Sugar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rock Sugar or Sugar Candy (in British English), also called Rock candy,is a type of confection composed of relatively large sugar crystals. This candy is formed by allowing a supersaturated solution of sugar and water to crystallize onto a surface suitable for crystal nucleation, such as a string, stick, or plain granulated sugar. Heating the water before adding the sugar allows more sugar to dissolve thus producing larger crystals. Crystals form after 6 to 7 days. Food coloring may be added to the mixture to produce colored candy.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rock Sugar in global, including the following market information:

Global Rock Sugar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rock Sugar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Rock Sugar companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rock Sugar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monocrystalline /Monocrystal rock sugar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rock Sugar include Helen Ou, GLOBAL PACK CO LIMITED, Shanghai Genyond Technology Co., Ltd. and Guangdong Nanz Technology Co.,Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rock Sugar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rock Sugar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Rock Sugar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monocrystalline /Monocrystal rock sugar

Natural Rock Sugar

Global Rock Sugar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Rock Sugar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Restaurant

Retail

Global Rock Sugar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Rock Sugar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rock Sugar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rock Sugar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rock Sugar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Rock Sugar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Helen Ou

GLOBAL PACK CO LIMITED

Shanghai Genyond Technology Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Nanz Technology Co.,Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rock Sugar Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rock Sugar Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rock Sugar Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rock Sugar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rock Sugar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rock Sugar Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rock Sugar Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rock Sugar Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rock Sugar Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rock Sugar Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rock Sugar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rock Sugar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rock Sugar Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rock Sugar Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rock Sugar Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rock Sugar Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Rock Sugar Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Monocrystalline /Monocrystal rock sugar

4.1.3 Natural Rock Sugar

4.2 By Type – Globa

