Rock Sugar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rock Sugar or Sugar Candy (in British English), also called Rock candy,is a type of confection composed of relatively large sugar crystals. This candy is formed by allowing a supersaturated solution of sugar and water to crystallize onto a surface suitable for crystal nucleation, such as a string, stick, or plain granulated sugar. Heating the water before adding the sugar allows more sugar to dissolve thus producing larger crystals. Crystals form after 6 to 7 days. Food coloring may be added to the mixture to produce colored candy.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rock Sugar in global, including the following market information:
Global Rock Sugar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rock Sugar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Rock Sugar companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rock Sugar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Monocrystalline /Monocrystal rock sugar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rock Sugar include Helen Ou, GLOBAL PACK CO LIMITED, Shanghai Genyond Technology Co., Ltd. and Guangdong Nanz Technology Co.,Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rock Sugar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rock Sugar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Rock Sugar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Monocrystalline /Monocrystal rock sugar
Natural Rock Sugar
Global Rock Sugar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Rock Sugar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Restaurant
Retail
Global Rock Sugar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Rock Sugar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rock Sugar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rock Sugar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rock Sugar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Rock Sugar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Helen Ou
GLOBAL PACK CO LIMITED
Shanghai Genyond Technology Co., Ltd.
Guangdong Nanz Technology Co.,Ltd.
