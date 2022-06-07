Asset Allocation Consulting Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Asset Allocation Consulting is the professional service that offers suggestions for Client's Portfolio Decision
This report contains market size and forecasts of Asset Allocation Consulting in Global, including the following market information:
Global Asset Allocation Consulting Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Asset Allocation Consulting market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Online Consulting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Asset Allocation Consulting include NEPC, Wilshire Consulting, Trust Point Inc, Deloitte, McKinsey & Company, Bain & Company, Booz & Company, Monitor Group and Mercer LLC and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Asset Allocation Consulting companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Asset Allocation Consulting Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Asset Allocation Consulting Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Online Consulting
Offline Consulting
Global Asset Allocation Consulting Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Asset Allocation Consulting Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Individual
Enterprise
Global Asset Allocation Consulting Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Asset Allocation Consulting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Asset Allocation Consulting revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Asset Allocation Consulting revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
NEPC
Wilshire Consulting
Trust Point Inc
Deloitte
McKinsey & Company
Bain & Company
Booz & Company
Monitor Group
Mercer LLC
Oliver Wyman
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Asset Allocation Consulting Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Asset Allocation Consulting Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Asset Allocation Consulting Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Asset Allocation Consulting Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Asset Allocation Consulting Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Asset Allocation Consulting Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Asset Allocation Consulting Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Asset Allocation Consulting Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Asset Allocation Consulting Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Asset Allocation Consulting Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Asset Allocation Consulting Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Asset Allocation Consulting Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Asset Allocation Consult
Global and China Asset Allocation Consulting Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
