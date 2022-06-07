2022-2027 Global and Regional Green-Roof Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Green-Roof market was valued at 712.41 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 12.41% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Green-Roof is a special green space plantings/landscape installed above a waterproofed substrate at any building level that is separated from the ground beneath it by a man-made structure. Other terms: Eco-roof, Living roof, etc.At present, in industrial developed countries, this industry is generally at a more advanced level, like USA, Japan and countries in EU, where the world`s largest enterprises are mainly headquartered. In China, consumption market has be very huge and rapid growing driven by downstream market. The demand of the downstream drives up the increase of Green-Roof industry. In the coming years, it will keep the strong growing trend. Another driving element is the deeper recognition of ?Green Environmental Protection? and the unceasing effort of many governments. China market is growing in the fastest speed. Although this market has shown a lot of opportunities, the research group still recommends that for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels not taking risk to enter this market.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7141216/global-regional-greenroof-2022-2027-824

By Market Verdors:

Optigreen

TAJIMA

Soprema

Tremco

Sempergreen

Onduline

ZinCo

KAJIMA

American Hydrotech

SIKA

Henry

Bioroof

Vegetal

VEDAG

Intrinsic

Rooflite

Bauder

Liveroof

Xero Flor

Green Roof Blocks

Vitaroofs

Green Roof Outfitters

Hannor

ZHEJIANG SOL

Kuangye Green-Roof

By Types:

Extensive Green-Roof

Semi-intensive Green-Roof

Intensive Green-Roof

By Applications:

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-regional-greenroof-2022-2027-824-7141216

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Green-Roof Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Green-Roof Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Green-Roof Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Green-Roof Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Green-Roof Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Green-Roof Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Green-Roof (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Green-Roof Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Green-Roof Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Green-Roof (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Green-Roof Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Green-Roof Revenue and Market S

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-regional-greenroof-2022-2027-824-7141216

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: 2022-2027 Global and Regional Green Coatings Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

2022-2027 Global and Regional Green Plastic Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

2022-2027 Global and Regional Green & Bio-based Solvents Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

2022-2027 Global and Regional Green & Bio-based Solvents Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

