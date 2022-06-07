Global Polystyrene Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polystyrene market was valued at 192.14 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.64% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polystyrene is a type of polymer with thermoplastic properties produced from the petroleum-derived monomer, styrene. In solid form, it is a colorless and rigid plastic, but it may also be returned to a liquid state by heating, and used again for molding or extrusion. It is used to produce many products for industrial and consumer use. In fact, its presence as a plastic in everyday life is second only to polyethylene.For forecast, the global polystyrene industry would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 1~2%, We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the demand increasing degree will show a smooth curve. The building and construction segment will have the strongest growth prospect over the next five years. Extruded polystyrene (XPS) plays a big role in the growth of this market. Demand for XPS insulation from the renovation and insulation segments is expected to remain strong in the coming years.

By Market Verdors:

INEOS Styrolution

Total Petrochemicals

Trinseo

Americas Styrenics

Sabic

Supreme Petrochem

PS Japan

Toyo Engineer

LG Chem

Formosa Chemicals

Sinopec

Chi Mei Corporation

CNPC

Yunfeng

BASF-YPC Company

Astor Chemical

By Types:

General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS)

High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

By Applications:

Packaging

Appliances

Consumer Electronics

Construction

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Polystyrene Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Polystyrene Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS)

1.4.3 High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polystyrene Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Packaging

1.5.3 Appliances

1.5.4 Consumer Electronics

1.5.5 Construction

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Polystyrene Market

1.8.1 Global Polystyrene Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polystyrene Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polystyrene Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polystyrene Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Polystyrene Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Polystyrene Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Polystyrene Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Polystyrene Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Polystyrene

