Anti-UV Cream Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Anti-UV Cream is a lotion, spray, gel, foam (such as an expanded foam lotion or whipped lotion), stick or other topical product that absorbs or reflects some of the sun's ultraviolet (UV) radiation and thus helps protect against sunburn.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-UV Cream in global, including the following market information:
Global Anti-UV Cream Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Anti-UV Cream Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M MT)
Global top five Anti-UV Cream companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anti-UV Cream market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anti-UV Cream include Johnson & Johnson, L'Oreal, Proctor & Gamble, Revlon, Unilever, Shiseido, Estee Lauder, Beiersdorf and Avon Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anti-UV Cream manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anti-UV Cream Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M MT)
Global Anti-UV Cream Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Gel
Lotion
Powder
Other
Global Anti-UV Cream Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M MT)
Global Anti-UV Cream Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Men
Women
Global Anti-UV Cream Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M MT)
Global Anti-UV Cream Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Anti-UV Cream revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Anti-UV Cream revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Anti-UV Cream sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M MT)
Key companies Anti-UV Cream sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johnson & Johnson
L'Oreal
Proctor & Gamble
Revlon
Unilever
Shiseido
Estee Lauder
Beiersdorf
Avon Products
Clarins Group
Coty
Lotus Herbals
Amway
Edgewell Personal Care
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anti-UV Cream Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anti-UV Cream Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anti-UV Cream Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anti-UV Cream Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anti-UV Cream Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anti-UV Cream Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anti-UV Cream Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anti-UV Cream Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anti-UV Cream Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anti-UV Cream Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anti-UV Cream Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-UV Cream Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-UV Cream Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-UV Cream Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-UV Cream Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-UV Cream Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Anti-UV Cream Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Gel
4.1.3 Lotion
4.1.4 Powder
