Global GF and GFRP Composites Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global GF and GFRP Composites market was valued at 3518.49 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.56% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass.Glass fiber & glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) composites refer to composite materials made of resin reinforced with glass fiber. GFRP composites is used for its high mechanical strength, light weight, corrosion and temperature resistant properties, thermal insulation, smooth internal surface, easy to form complex shapes, ease of repair and its cost effectiveness. Glass Fibers are mainly classified into the following types: General-Purpose Glass Fibers and Special-Purpose Glass Fibers. General-Purpose Glass Fibers accounted for the larger part of the revenue market, with 81.94% in 2019. Glass Fibers have wide range of applications, such as Building & Construction, Electronics and Transportation. Building & Construction consumed the largest part, with 31.73% of the sales volume share in 2019, followed by Transportation (23.77%) and Electronics (16.68%). China has the largest production capacity of Glass Fibers, accounting for 57.70% of the global output in 2019, while North America and Europe were about 15.78% and 13.14%. Owens Corning, Jushi Group and CPIC are the Top 3 players of the global Glass Fibers market. They took up about 51.31% of the global market in 2019. GFRP Composites are mainly classified into the following types: Thermosetting Plastic Products and Thermoplastic Plastic Products. Thermosetting Plastic Products accounted for the larger part of the revenue market, with 50.98% in 2019. GFRP Composites have wide range of applications, such as Transport, Electro & Electronics, Construction and Sport & Leisure. Transport consumed the largest part, with 37.08% of the sales volume share in 2019, followed by Construction (32.81%) and Electro & Electronics (15.76%). China has the largest production capacity of GFRP Composites, accounting for 34.17% of the global output in 2019, while North America and Europe were about 27.10% and 18.29%. BASF, Hexion, Daicel, Lanxess, DSM, Evonik, SABIC, PolyOne, Denka and Sumitomo Bakelite are the Top 10 players of the global GFRP Composites market. They took up about 33.66% of the global market in 2019.

