Global Busbar Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Busbar market was valued at 1229.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

In electric power distribution, a busbar (also bus bar, and sometimes misspelled as buss bar or bussbar) is a metallic strip or bar, typically housed inside switchgear, panel boards, and busway enclosures for local high current power distribution. They are also used to connect high voltage equipment at electrical switchyards, and low voltage equipment in battery banks. They are generally uninsulated, and have sufficient stiffness to be supported in air by insulated pillars. These features allow sufficient cooling of the conductors, and the ability to tap in at various points without creating a new joint.The utilities segment is the largest end-user of the market as it finds a number of applications such as switchgear, motor controls, and transformers, among others.

By Market Verdors:

ABB

Eaton

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Chint Electrics

Mersen

Power Products

Rittal

Pentair

C&S Electric

Promet

Baotai

Metal Gems

By Types:

Low Power (Below 125 A)

Medium Power (125 A-800 A)

High Power (Above 800 A)

By Applications:

Utilities

Residential

Commercial

Industrial Use

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Busbar Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Busbar Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Low Power (Below 125 A)

1.4.3 Medium Power (125 A-800 A)

1.4.4 High Power (Above 800 A)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Busbar Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Utilities

1.5.3 Residential

1.5.4 Commercial

1.5.5 Industrial Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Busbar Market

1.8.1 Global Busbar Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Busbar Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Busbar Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Busbar Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Busbar Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Busbar Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Busbar Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Busbar Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Busbar Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

