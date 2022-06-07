2022-2027 Global and Regional Epoxy Phenol Novolac Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Epoxy Phenol Novolac market was valued at 10.39 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.55% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Epoxy phenol novolac (EPN) resins contain more than two epoxy groups per molecule and are therefore described as multifunctional epoxy resins. In other words they are polyepoxides obtained by reacting a phenolic novolac resin with epichlorohydrin. When cured, they provide a high cross-link density due to the increased epoxy functionality.Typically, EPN resins are used in high temperature resistant adhesives, corrosion resistant marine coatings, maintenance coatings, industrial coatings, tank linings, pipe coatings, primers in automotive, coil & appliances, manufacturing of epoxy vinyl esters, etc. In 2014, US is the largest epoxy phenol novolac production area in the world, accounting for 42.33% of global production with an average annual growth rate of 5.07%. Asia (Except China) is second, producing 22804 MT (22.51% share). Taiwan and Thailand are the main production bases in Asia. The total annual production capacity of epoxy phenol novolac producing countries is 101290 MT in 2014.

By Market Verdors:

Huntsman

GP Chemicals

Aditya Birla Group

DowDuPont

Hexion Inc.

DIC

Momentive

Emerald Performance Materials

Kukdo Chemical Industry

CORCHEM

A&C Catalysts

NanYa Plastics

BlueStar

SanMu Group

SINOPEC

By Types:

Phenol Type Epoxy Phenol Novolac

O-Cresol Type Epoxy Phenol Novolac

Bisphenol A Type Epoxy Phenol Novolac

By Applications:

Adhesives

Protective Coatings

Composite Materials

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Epoxy Phenol Novolac Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Epoxy Phenol No

