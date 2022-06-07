Global Digital Signage Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Digital Signage market was valued at 9710.87 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.64% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Digital signage is a sub segment of signage. Digital displays use technologies such as LCD, LED and Projection to display content such as digital images, video, streaming media, web pages, weather data, restaurant menu, or text. They can be found in public spaces, transportation systems, museums, stadiums, retail stores, hotels, restaurants, and corporate buildings etc., to provide wayfinding, exhibitions, marketing and outdoor advertising.Digital signage have broad end-use applications, it is widely used in department stores, schools, libraries, office buildings, medical facilities, airports, train and bus stations, banks, auto dealerships and other public venues. It is also commonly used in corporate, employee-facing environments. If the display is connected to a computer, the data on the screen can be updated in real time by means of an Internet or proprietary network connection. The system can employ multiple screens if an extra-large display is required. The increasing demand for digital signage in public and commercial sectors, advancements in technology offerings and rising infrastructure are the key driving factors for the digital signage market.

By Market Verdors:

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

Philips

Toshiba

Daktronics

Sony

Panasonic

NEC Display

Sharp

Planar Systems (Leyard)

Mitsubishi

Chimei Innolux (CMI)

Advantech

Goodview (CVTE)

Cisco Systems Inc

Marvel Digital

By Types:

40 – 50 inch

50 – 60 inch

Under 40 inch

Larger than 60 inch

By Applications:

Retail

Healthcare

Hospitality

Transportation

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Digital Signage Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Signage Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 40 – 50 inch

1.4.3 50 – 60 inch

1.4.4 Under 40 inch

1.4.5 Larger than 60 inch

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Signage Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Retail

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Hospitality

1.5.5 Transportation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Digital Signage Market

1.8.1 Global Digital Signage Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Digital Signage Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Digital Signage Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Digital Signage Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Digital Signage Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Digital Signage Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Digital Signage Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Digital Sign

