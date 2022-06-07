Global Rice Flour Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Rice Flour market was valued at 117.98 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Rice flour (also rice powder) is a form of flour made from rice. It is distinct from rice starch, which is usually produced by steeping rice in lye. Rice flour is a particularly good substitute for wheat flour, which causes irritation in the digestive systems of those who are gluten-intolerant. Rice flour is also used as a thickening agent in recipes that are refrigerated or frozen since it inhibits liquid separation.The technical barriers of Rice Flour are relatively low, and the Rice Flour enterprise disperse in many countries, and the relative large companies include CHO HENG?HUANGGUO?Bob`s Red Mill Natural Foods?Rose Brand?BIF and others. Rice Flour is widely used for rice noodle, desserts, snacks and bread. In 2017, rice flour for rice noodle and rice pasta occupies 40%. As consumers focus on healthy food, the increased consumption is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2025. Rice Flour industry will usher in a stable growth space. In the past few years, the price of Rice Flour gradually decreased and we expected the price will increase due to the price trend of rice. There are companies adding new capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in rice flour market will become more intense.

By Market Verdors:

Burapa Prosper

Thai Flour Industry

Rose Brand

CHO HENG

Koda Farms

BIF

Lieng Tong

Bob`s Red Mill Natural Foods

Pornkamon Rice Flour Mills

HUANGGUO

By Types:

Rice Flour

Brown Rice Flour

Glutinous Rice Flour

By Applications:

Rice Noodle and Rice Pasta

Sweets and Desserts

Snacks

Bread

Thickening Agent

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Rice Flour Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Rice Flour Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Rice Flour

1.4.3 Brown Rice Flour

1.4.4 Glutinous Rice Flour

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Rice Flour Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Rice Noodle and Rice Pasta

1.5.3 Sweets and Desserts

1.5.4 Snacks

1.5.5 Bread

1.5.6 Thickening Agent

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Rice Flour Market

1.8.1 Global Rice Flour Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Rice Flour Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Rice Flour Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Rice Flour Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Rice Flour Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Rice Flour Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Rice Flour Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Rice Flour Sales Volume

3.3.1 North Americ

