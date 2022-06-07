Order Entry Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Order Entry Software is the tool designed for order entry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Order Entry Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Order Entry Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Order Entry Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Web-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Order Entry Software include Cin7 Ltd., TradeGecko, SAP, Megaventory, SalesPad, Sofon Guided Solutions, Aptus Systems, Elastic Suite and CORESense, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Order Entry Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Order Entry Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Order Entry Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Web-Based

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Global Order Entry Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Order Entry Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Global Order Entry Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Order Entry Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Order Entry Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Order Entry Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cin7 Ltd.

TradeGecko

SAP

Megaventory

SalesPad

Sofon Guided Solutions

Aptus Systems

Elastic Suite

CORESense

NuOrder

Perenso

Esker

Envoy B2B

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Order Entry Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Order Entry Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Order Entry Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Order Entry Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Order Entry Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Order Entry Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Order Entry Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Order Entry Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Order Entry Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Order Entry Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Order Entry Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Order Entry Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Order Entry Software Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global

