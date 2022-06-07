2022-2027 Global and Regional Phthalocyanine Pigments Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Phthalocyanine Pigments market was valued at 138.3 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.83% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Phthalocyanine is an organic compound with the formula (C8H4N2)4H2. It is classified as an aromatic macrocyclic compound.The global average price of Phthalocyanine Pigments is experienced a fluctuated trend. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in the same trend in the following five years. The classification of Phthalocyanine Pigments includes Metal Phthalocyanine Pigments and Metal Free Phthalocyanine Pigments, and the proportion of Metal Phthalocyanine Pigments in 2016 is about 74%. Phthalocyanine Pigments is widely used in printing inks, paints & coatings, plastics and other field. The most proportion of Phthalocyanine Pigments is used for printing inks, and the proportion in 2016 is 63%. The trend of printing inks is decreasing. China is the largest supplier of Phthalocyanine Pigments, with a production market share nearly 36% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Phthalocyanine Pigments, enjoying production market share nearly 21% in 2016. Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7141259/global-regional-phthalocyanine-pigments-2022-2027-801

By Market Verdors:

BASF

Clariant International

DIC

Yabang

Eckart

Lynwon

Meghmani Organics Limited

North American Chemical

Shuangle

Jeco Group

Riverside Industries Ltd

Heubach

Sudarshan

Jiangsu Mcolor Chem

Pidilite

Lily Group

Sanyo Color Works

Sunsing Chemical

NIRBHAY Rasayan

Mazda Colours

Jaysynth

Yuhong New Plastic

Vibfast

Ganesh Group

Krimasil

Narayan Organics

Alliance Organics

Kolorjet

By Types:

Metal Phthalocyanine Pigments

Metal Free Phthalocyanine Pigments

By Applications:

Printing Inks

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-regional-phthalocyanine-pigments-2022-2027-801-7141259

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Phthalocyanine Pigments Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Phthalocyanine Pigments Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Phthalocyanine Pigments Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Phthalocyanine Pigments Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Phthalocyanine Pigments Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Phthalocyanine Pigments Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Phthalocyanine Pigments (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Phthalocyanine Pigments Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Phthalocyanine Pigments Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Phthalocyanine Pigments (Volume and Value) by Application

<b

</b

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-regional-phthalocyanine-pigments-2022-2027-801-7141259

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: 2022-2027 Global and Regional Phthalocyanine Pigments Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

