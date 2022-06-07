Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cloud PBX software refers to private branch exchange telecommunication systems that transmit information over the internet.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Monthly Subscription Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software include Microsoft, Bitrix, 3CX, Digium, Mitel Networks, CloudTalk, Monster VoIP, Junction Networks and AVOXI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Monthly Subscription
Annual Subscription
Global Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Microsoft
Bitrix
3CX
Digium
Mitel Networks
CloudTalk
Monster VoIP
Junction Networks
AVOXI
IPFone
Fonvirtual
Magna5
MYVOIPAPP
IP Communications
Net2Phone
QuestBlue
SalesAngel
Nexmo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Softw
