Global Wheelchair Tires Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Wheelchair Tires market was valued at 385.4 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.05% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Pneumatic or air-filled tyres are usually found on larger wheels on self-propelled or electric wheelchairs.Asia-Pacific occupied 43% sales market share in 2018, is remarkable in the global wheelchair tires industry.

By Market Verdors:

Schwalbe

Kenda Tires

Cheng Shin Rubber

Primo

INNOVA

Continental

MBL

Greentyre

IRC

CEW

Seven Stars

Panaracer

By Types:

Air Filled Wheelchair Tires

Solid Wheelchair Tires

Foam Filled Wheelchair Tires

By Applications:

Manual Wheelchair

Electric Wheelchair

